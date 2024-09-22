Maury Justin Robertson, age 63 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Cherokee, North Carolina. Born February 15, 1961 in Giles County, he was the son of the late Lewis & Beatrice Robertson of Giles County. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Alena “Snook” Stoots, brother-in-law Charles Akers and sister-in-law Barbara “Bobbie” Lafon.

Maury and Tammy’s house was always open to any and all that needed a place to stay or someone to talk with. Many of Matt and Mason’s friends growing up called their second home.

Maury worked at the RAAP for over 30 years.

He is survived by his

Wife – Tamara “Tammy” Robertson – Pulaski

Children – Matthew Justin Robertson, Mason Cruze & Jayla Robertson – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Hollie Brook Robertson, Mason Ivy Robertson, Willow Rain Robertson

Brother & Sister-in-law – Steve & Connie Robertson – Peterstown, WV

Sister & Brother-in-law – Linda & John Bellows – Christiansburg

Sister-in-law – Donna & Perry Gallimore – Draper

Hunting Buddy – Steve Slate – Pulaski

Many special nieces and nephews

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at the Hufford Cemetery (Mt. Olivet Road) Pastor Bill Akers officiating.

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

To sign Maury’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.