Max Meadows woman dies in crash

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, Christiansburg Fire Dept., Christiansburg Rescue, Radford Police and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash near the 3800 block of Radford Rd. in Montgomery County.

There were two vehicles involved, the driver of the vehicle traveling west lost control due to slick pavement caused by rain and crossed into the path of a vehicle traveling east.

The driver of the vehicle traveling west was a 22-year-old Kelsey Patton of Max Meadows who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other vehicle was occupied by an adult male, adult female and a small child. All three of those occupants were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

The scene is being investigated by the New River Valley Regional Crash Team. There is nothing further to report at this time.