Melissa Sue Richards, age 54 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. Born January 6, 1970 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lee Richards, Jr. & Kathleen Anne Bogardus Richards. She was also preceded in death by her sister Angela Richards.

Melissa is survived by her

Daughters – Ashley Nicole Taylor Morris (Michael Kesling) – Pulaski, Cynthia Lee Taylor – Pulaski, Kathleen Akers (Adam Bugg) – Pulaski

Special Companion – William Howe Taylor – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Bayleigh Hatmaker, Blake Morris, Adalyn Shaye Bugg, Eli Kesling, Kallee Kesling

Brothers & Sisters – Steven Mark Richards – Rural Retreat, Matthew Scott (Ashley) Richards and family – Christiansburg, Michael Charles Richards & family – Max Meadows, Kristin Renee Richards – Max Meadows

Special Nephew – John “Boog” Taylor

Special Pet – Willow

Funeral services will be held Monday 1:00 PM, January 6, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 noon until time of service at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the funeral home toward final expenses.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.