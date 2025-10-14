February 8, 1951

October 10, 2025

Melissa Tolbert Lester, 74, of Dublin, passed away Friday, October 10,

2025 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was a former postal

worker at Radford University.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Otho (Slim) and

Thelma Woods Tolbert; and sister, Marylene Borden.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Randy Lester; daughter,

Sherry Lester Parah (Armand); grandson, Luke Parah (Ashley);

granddaughter, Samantha Parah Allen (Adam); great grandchildren,

Katie Parah and Jameson Allen.

She loved caring for others, and spent a large part of her life doing just

that. She loved animals, especially cats. And boy did she have several

throughout her life. She also loved to read. She was never without a

book in hand wherever she went. Her home is filled with her love of

books. Her favorite authors were Stephen King and John Saul.

I just know she will be watching over us in a comfy chair, surrounded by

beautiful cats and a collection of books. We will miss you forever.

Services will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to your local Humane

Society.

The Lester family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.