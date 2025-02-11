Melita Jean Stilwell Nelson, 88 of Pulaski died on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in the Lewis Gale, Salem hospital. She was born on July 27, 1936, to her parents, Troy and Gay Stilwell who preceded her in death with her husband, Jimmy Max Nelson and two sisters. She was also preceded in death by a very dear friend, George Aker.

Melita was a very strong and independent woman who raised her two daughters as a single mother after the loss of her husband. She always remained true to her sense of fashion and style. She worked for Kroger’s for almost twenty years prior to becoming the owner of Walter’s Trailer Court on Route Eleven in Pulaski. You would often find Melita enjoying life while caring for her flower garden or crocheting.

Left to cherish her legacy are her two daughters. Sara Kisling with her husband Glenn and their children, Melanie Jenkins (Jacob) of Stanley, Virginia and Isaac Kisling (Rachel) of Pensacola Florida. Melisa Alley and her husband Terry.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2025, at two o’clock in the afternoon with a time of visitation being held one hour prior to service in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. Marcus Harrison will be officiating, and Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com floral condolences may be sent by visiting www.pulaskiflowers.com

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel.