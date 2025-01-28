May 8, 1931

January 24, 2025

Melvin “Mel” Anthony Hundley, 93, of Dublin, Va., passed away peacefully at Davis and McDaniel Veterans Care Center in Salem, Va. on January 24, 2025. Melvin was born in Franklin County, Va. on May 8, 1931.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Richard Hundley and Icy Cora Bousman Hundley, his brother Joseph Richard Hundley, Jr, his niece Nancy Jo Hundley, and his nephew Joseph Caroll Hundley.

Melvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jolane; his son, Richard “Rick” and wife Diana, and his son, Dr. Mark Hundley and Alice Cappellino; his granddaughter, Lindsay Moore and husband Hayden; his special dog, Gracie; and special friends/caregivers, Heather Jarrells and Terri Shelor.

Melvin was a long time and faithful member of Dublin United Methodist Church, Dublin, where he loved his church family and was Maintenance Chairman for many years. He loved gardening, was a dedicated Virginia Tech fan, and was a boy scout leader who influenced and encouraged many young men.

Melvin graduated from Martinsville High School in 1949, and from Virginia Tech in 1958 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Melvin worked as a chemical engineer Hazard Analyst at Hercules, and retired after 33 years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Dublin United Methodist Church.

Interment will be held Friday, January 31 at 10:00 AM at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends at Dublin United Methodist Church on Friday, January 31 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Reverend Don Shelor officiating.

The Hundley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com