Memorial Day ceremony set for Veterans Cemetery

Public Encouraged To Attend Events In Amelia, Dublin, Richmond, and Suffolk

Memorial Day will again be commemorated at four special ceremonies hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate. DVS recommends that members of the public plan to arrive 30 minutes early to allow for parking and to be seated prior the start of the ceremony.

In Dublin, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Vice Admiral Evan M. Chanik, (U.S. Navy, Retired). The cemetery address is 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va. 24084.

Prior to each cemetery ceremony, volunteers will place American flags on all gravesites. For the latest information on all these ceremonies, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.