Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony and Ride

UAW Local 2069 will be holding its 31st annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday May 25th at 8:00 am. The ceremony will be held at the Local 2069 Union Hall in Dublin, VA (across from Volvo Trucks).

This Flag Raising Ceremony and Poker Run to Washington D.C. has become a very special event for our Union Members and the community. Hosted by the UAW Local 2069 Veterans Committee, the ceremony will include the Raising of the Flag, special keynote speaker Emil Moldovon, Honor Guard, Bagpiper, music, cannon fire and more.

In addition to the Flag Raising Ceremony, there will be a motorcycle poker run to Washington, D.C. to join with AmVets in the Rolling to Remember motorcycle demonstration ride in our nation’s capital to raise awareness of the critical issues facing our nation’s veterans and demand action for the 82,000 service members missing, as well as raise awareness of the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day.

The message will be clear throughout: We will never forget our POW’s and MIA’s, and we will not stop fighting for real solutions to the suicide crisis!

Please consider joining us for this ceremony honoring those who served for our Freedom!

For more information, please call 540-577-4722 or the Union Hall at 540-674-5130.