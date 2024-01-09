Menu

earls michael andrewNovember 25, 1949

January 6, 2024

Michael Andrew Earls, 74, of Dublin, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Franklin and Emma Brown Earls.

Survivors include his sons, Michael Keck of Arizona, and Jason Baker of Ohio; grandsons, Jerry Kelly (Jessica) and Dominic Grinstead of Arkansas; great grandson, Ziven Wayne Kelly of Arkansas; brother and sister-in-law, John Earls (Jenefer); sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Robinson (Gary); and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services with full military honors will begin at 6 p.m.

A memorial service will also be held in Akron, Ohio, at a later date.

The Earls family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

