Michael Detroit Malone, age 73 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, April 4, 2026 at his home with his family. Born September 24, 1952, he was the son of Frances Rogers Kidd and the late James & Evelyn Malone. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather Harold Kidd; sisters Mary Draper and Debbie Donez.

Michael is survived by his

Wife of 50 years – Karen Stone Malone – Pulaski

Daughter – Michelle Donithan

Brothers – James William “Will” Malone, Jr., Jerry Mullins (Rhonda), Nelson Malone (Tina Shedrick), Harold Michael “H.M.” Kidd (Tammy)

Sister – Brenda Sue Malone Gray

Sister-in-law – Kathy Stowers

Numerous nieces and nephews

Special Friend – Patty Furrow

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Chaplain Jason Kline officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Michael’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.