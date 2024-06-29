August 2nd, 1958 – June 19th 2024

Michael John Jakupczyk (1958-2024) was a long-loved husband, a loyal father, a nurturing grandfather, a loving Father-in-law, and a friend to many that spent any time with him.

Mike was born in Far Rockaway Queens, New York in the summer of 1958. In 1977 he married the love of his life, Anne O’Rourke in Hicksville New York. They lovingly shared over 46 years of marriage. They spent a large portion of that time raising their family in the New River Valley community.

Mike will be deeply missed by his wife Anne, his 5 children; Joshua John Jakupczyk, Christopher Michael Jakupczyk, Joseph Matthew Jakupczyk Retired Army SFC, Veronica Anne Jakupczyk-Byers, and Bryce Alexander Jakupczyk, as well as his 7 grandchildren, and his closest friend Mike “uncle Mikey” Campbell.

Mike enjoyed fishing and camping with his sons. A true gardener at heart, he was always growing things. Whether it be his vegetable garden, his house plants, or his family, he always had a knack for making things grow.

We lost him far too soon when he passed away surrounded by the family that he unapologetically fought so hard to protect. He will be celebrated by his loved ones every chance they get.

To share a written memory, message or picture with the family, please visit www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com or stop by Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski.

A celebration of Michaels life will be held at a later date by invitation only. Anyone interested in attending, please contact any family member.

The family is being served by Norris Funeral Services; Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski. 540-980-2600.