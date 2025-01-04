Michaelangelo Antonio Hanks, age 55 of Pulaski, died Saturday, December 28, 2024 at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1969, and was the son of Jerry Hanks and the late Ruth Ann Denny Fletcher. “Angelo” was a graduate of Pulaski County High School. He was a long-time employee of Volvo in Dublin, was a Veteran of the United States Army and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

He is survived by two sons: Pierce Alexander Black and his fiancé Alexis Linkous, Paul Michael Hanks of Radford: two daughters; Angela (Jamie) Long of Pulaski and Summer Rain Hanks of Pulaski. He is also survived by one brother, and five grandchildren; Charli, Gabe, and Sadie, Khloe Carroll, and Luna Crystal Linkous.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Pierce Black, Robert Lawson, Robert Ward, Chris Smith, Patrick Shelton, and Jamie Long.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Angelo to any veterans organization.

