Michele Hollins Rice
June 22, 1975
April 24, 2024
Michele Hollins Rice, 48, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Edward Rice; maternal grandparents, Thurman and Chrystiline Hedge; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Gene Jewell, and Pearman Hollins; and her canine companion, Charlie.
Survivors include her daughters, Aleah Shay Rice and Haley Rose Rice; grandson and light of her life, Mason Lee Rice; parents, Larry Leon and Barbara Hedge Hollins; sisters, Sheri Hollins Barnett (Stanley) and Stephanie Hollins Akers (Eddie); and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Dublin Church of God in Dublin. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Adam Frye and Rev. Michael Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski.
