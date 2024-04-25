June 22, 1975

April 24, 2024

Michele Hollins Rice, 48, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Edward Rice; maternal grandparents, Thurman and Chrystiline Hedge; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Gene Jewell, and Pearman Hollins; and her canine companion, Charlie.

Survivors include her daughters, Aleah Shay Rice and Haley Rose Rice; grandson and light of her life, Mason Lee Rice; parents, Larry Leon and Barbara Hedge Hollins; sisters, Sheri Hollins Barnett (Stanley) and Stephanie Hollins Akers (Eddie); and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Dublin Church of God in Dublin. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Adam Frye and Rev. Michael Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski.

The Rice/Hollins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com