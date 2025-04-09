Mildred Katherine “Bonnie” Fields

Mildred Katherine Fields (Bonnie), 91, of Pulaski passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025, in her home with her loving Son by her side. Bonnie was born on July 2, 1933, in Pulaski County to Shelley Graham Mabe and Mamie Carnell Mabe who preceded her in death.

Bonnie married the love of her life in 1957 after graduating from Draper School in 1953. William Joseph Fields remained her true love until his death in 2014. She was the eldest living member of Community Christian Church in Newbern. She loved her church and her church family dearly.

Left to carry on her legacy, is her son, William J. Fields, Jr. of Pulaski and a grandson Brody Anderson Fields and his fiancé Lindsey Mann residing in Murpheesboro, Tennessee.

Also surviving are two sisters, Margaret Harrell and Gloria Mabe, both of whom reside in Pulaski. Nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive.

A wonderful, devoted and loving caregiver also cherishes the time she had with Bonnie is Rose Dobbins-Fritz.

Funeral services will begin at eleven o’clock on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services in Pulaski with Bill Neeley and Tony Saunders officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the beginning of services. Interment will take place in the Garden of the Good Shepherd at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Pall bearers will be Ryan Blackburn, Peyton Blackburn, Curtis Thompson, Scott Hoagland, Dean Odell and Blake Farlow.

