Mildred Marie Crabtree Younce, age 87 of Roanoke and formerly of Dublin passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024 surrounded by her family.

Born January 3,1937 in Russell County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Lee Crabtree. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Barney McCoy Younce, Jr., grandson, Jon Lovern, Sister, Louise Pierson, five brothers, John Crabtree, Carlos Crabtree, Robert Presley, Tommy Presley and Taulbee Presley, and son-in-law Bucky Lovern.

Mildred retired with 30 years of service from the Pulaski County School system where she worked in the Dublin Middle School cafeteria.

She is survived by

Children – Barney M. Younce, III & wife, Debbie – Powhatan, VA, Regena Weddle & husband, Bill – Radford, Milissa Lovern – Roanoke, VA, Elaina Dawn Realmuto & husband, Matt – Montvale, VA

Grandchildren – Miranda Dean, Billy Weddle and Holly Younce

Several Great Grandchildren

Sister – Teresa Lynthlin – Russell Co., VA

Brothers – Earnest Lee Presley- Alabama & Douglas Crabtree – Saltville, VA

Private family services will be held in the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the services for the family.