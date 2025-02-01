Miller Arrested on Several Charges

RADFORD – On Friday, January 31, 2025, at approximately 1:05 P.M, the Radford City Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Davis Street.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers arrested Maurice A. Miller, 33, of Bland, Virginia.

Miller has been charged with the following offenses: Malicious Wounding (18.2-51) and Strangulation (18.2-51.6), Assault and Battery Against a Family or Household Member (18.2-57.2) and Obstructing the Use of 911 (18.2-164).

Miller is currently being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond. No further information is available at this time.