Millie Kate Musick

Millie Kate Musick

Millie Kate Musick, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born Friday, August 16, 2024 she was the daughter of Zackary Wayne Musick and Lexie-Anne Margarett Cantrell Musick.

Millie is survived by her

Parents – Zackary Wayne Musick & Lexie-Anne Margarett Cantrell Musick – Dublin

Paternal Grandparents – Daniel & Monica Musick

Maternal Grandparents – Donald & Lisa Cantrell

Great Grandmother – Debbie Brunk

Great Grandfather – Lawrence Musick

Big Brother – Boone Dog

Aunts – Victoria Cantrell, Amanda Cantrell-Matzner & family, Samantha Hamm & family

Uncle – James Cantrell

 

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Monday evening August 19, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

A private graveside funeral service will be held the Sunrise Cemetery, Fairlawn with Matthew White officiating.

To sign Millie Kate’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.

 

 