Millie Kate Musick, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born Friday, August 16, 2024 she was the daughter of Zackary Wayne Musick and Lexie-Anne Margarett Cantrell Musick.

Millie is survived by her

Parents – Zackary Wayne Musick & Lexie-Anne Margarett Cantrell Musick – Dublin

Paternal Grandparents – Daniel & Monica Musick

Maternal Grandparents – Donald & Lisa Cantrell

Great Grandmother – Debbie Brunk

Great Grandfather – Lawrence Musick

Big Brother – Boone Dog

Aunts – Victoria Cantrell, Amanda Cantrell-Matzner & family, Samantha Hamm & family

Uncle – James Cantrell

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Monday evening August 19, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

A private graveside funeral service will be held the Sunrise Cemetery, Fairlawn with Matthew White officiating.

To sign Millie Kate’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.