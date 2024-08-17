Millie Kate Musick
Millie Kate Musick, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born Friday, August 16, 2024 she was the daughter of Zackary Wayne Musick and Lexie-Anne Margarett Cantrell Musick.
Millie is survived by her
Parents – Zackary Wayne Musick & Lexie-Anne Margarett Cantrell Musick – Dublin
Paternal Grandparents – Daniel & Monica Musick
Maternal Grandparents – Donald & Lisa Cantrell
Great Grandmother – Debbie Brunk
Great Grandfather – Lawrence Musick
Big Brother – Boone Dog
Aunts – Victoria Cantrell, Amanda Cantrell-Matzner & family, Samantha Hamm & family
Uncle – James Cantrell
The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Monday evening August 19, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.
A private graveside funeral service will be held the Sunrise Cemetery, Fairlawn with Matthew White officiating.
To sign Millie Kate’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.