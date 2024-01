Taking It To The Streets Ministries will be having the Food and Clothing Event Saturday January 20th from 11 am till 1 pm at the Taking It To The Streets Crusade, Event and Missions Center.

We will be serving free beef and bean burritos with all the fixings, dessert and drink. The Clothing Bank will be open with free men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ clothing. We will also be distributing a limited number of pork lions while supplies last.