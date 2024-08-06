Minnie Pearl Wall, age 82 of Pulaski passed away Monday, August 5, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital. Born October 4, 1941 in Crickmer, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Wall & Virginia Ruth Grubb Ward.

Minnie is survived by her

Children – Wanda Ruth (Bruce) Hamilton – Dublin, Donald E. (Carolyn) Wall – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Melissa Carr, Jessica Walker, James Fox, Donald Moles, David Beebe and Shannon Gillespie

17 Great Grandchildren 5 Great Great Grandchildren

Brothers – George (Arvella) Wall – Maplewood, WV, Marvin Wall – Louisa, VA

Sisters – Betty Hubbard – Maplewood, West Virginia, Dottie (Howard) Tabor – Mt. Nebo, WV

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Randy Jarrells officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.