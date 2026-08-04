Mizusawa wins Virginia Republican primary, to face Warner

By Shirleen Guerra

(The Center Square) – Retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa won the Republican primary in Virginia on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the Nov. 3 general election.

The Associated Press called the race 29 minutes after polls closed. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Mizusawa had 52.54% of the vote with 66,117 votes, followed by David Williams with 28.03% and 35,272 votes and Kim Farington with 19.43% and 24,453 votes.

Mizusawa previously served as deputy under secretary of the Army, a senior adviser to the CIA director and a professional staff member for the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Shortly after the race was called, Mizusawa thanked supporters and shifted his focus to November.

In a statement, he said, “Thank you, Virginia! We campaigned hard across Virginia and thanks to you, we now move on to defeat Senator Mark Warner. I also congratulate my fellow Republican candidates – we were never opponents – and let’s unite Virginians for a big win in November.”

Warner did not face a primary challenger. He is seeking a fourth term in the Senate after first winning election in 2008. Before joining the Senate, Warner served as Virginia’s governor from 2002 to 2006.

Williams is a combat veteran, former CIA case officer and former State Department diplomat who continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve. Farington is a certified public accountant and former federal financial executive who has held leadership positions at the Departments of Defense and Agriculture, the Office of Personnel Management and the White House.

A six-year term awaits the winner Nov. 3.

Virginia has an open primary system, allowing voters to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot, but not both. The candidate receiving the most votes advances to the general election.