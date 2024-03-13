October 7, 1959

March 11, 2024

Monica Wynn Carden, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2024. She was an employee at New River Community College with almost 44 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lydia Carden; sister, Linda Carden; brother-in-law, Ricky Quesenberry; and parents-in-law, James Sr., and Norma Quesenberry.

Survivors include her husband, David Quesenberry; baby dog, Molly; sisters, Lynn Carden and Cathy Higgins; brother and sister-in-law, Clint Carden (Carol); brothers-in-law, James, Jr. and Danny Quesenberry; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski County.

Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to your local SPCA.

The Carden and Quesenberry families are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com