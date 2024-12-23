Moore to lead Virginia Tech offensive line

Coaching veteran brings wealth of experience to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry has announced the addition of Matt Moore as offensive line coach. Moore’s career has spanned nearly three decades and includes stops at West Virginia, Troy, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, and Texas Tech. He was a Broyles Award nominee in 2023 for the top assistant coach in the country.

Since 2015, Moore has mentored 17 all-conference players. During his career, he has coached in 13 bowl games and been a part of 11 teams who have won at least eight games, including four, 10-win seasons.

“I am thrilled to add Matt Moore to our staff,” said Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry. “He brings extensive experience coaching offensive lines at the Power Four level. His proven ability to develop strong, tough offensive line units that play with exceptional physicality will be a tremendous asset to our program. His leadership and expertise align perfectly with our vision for Virginia Tech football.”

Moore spent the past six seasons at West Virginia (2019-24) as the offensive line coach and has served as assistant head coach since 2020. While in Morgantown, Moore tutored offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, a 2024 consensus All-American, along with offen- sive tackle Zach Frazier, a two-time All-American (2021 & 2023) and Colton McKivitz who earned 2019 All-American honors.

During the 2024 season, the Mountaineers were seventh in the FBS in rushing yards per game (206.0), ranking third among the Power Four. The West Virginia line allowed just 13 sacks on the season. The Mountaineers tallied 88 rushed of 10-plus yards, rank- ing in the top-10 nationally.

In 2023, WVU’s offensive line helped the Mountaineer offense lead power conference teams in rushing yards (2,976). In Big 12 games, WVU was the only school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards (2,211). The Mountaineers also led the league in rushing yards per game (245.7).

Moore joined the WVU staff in 2019 after serving as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for four years at Troy (2015- 18). The 2017 squad finished 11-2, won the Sun Belt Conference Championship and had a signature win at No. 22 LSU, snapping the Tigers’ 49-game nonconference home winning streak.

Four Trojan offensive linemen earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors, including left tackle Antonio Garcia, the highest selected offensive lineman in conference history, No. 85 overall in the NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

Moore spent two years as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Louisiana Tech. In 2014, the Bulldogs won the Conference USA Western Division Championship and earned a trip to the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Moore also spent time at Middle Tennessee (OL/2012), and Texas Tech (OL/2007-11).

Moore’s career began as the head coach and running backs coach at Pickens High in Jasper, Georgia, from 1997-98, before spending the next six years as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at perennial powerhouse Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama where he helped lead the Buccaneers to three consecutive Class 6A state titles. Moore also served as head coach at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

A native of Canton, Georgia, Moore played at Valdosta State, starting 34 games at left guard from 1991-94. He earned All-Gulf South Conference First-Team honors as a senior. He graduated from Valdosta State in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education.

He and his wife, Kelly, have three daughters, Tanner, Reece and Sutton.