Motor Mile Chevrolet Buick in Radford Sponsors Local Radford High School Senior Banners on Main Street

Motor Mile Chevrolet Buick in Radford is proud to sponsor the local high school senior banners that will be displayed on W Main Street in downtown Radford from mid-May to mid-June.

“We are very happy to be able to partner with Shelor Motor Mile as we recognize our senior class. Partnerships like these open up opportunities that may not have been available otherwise. We are glad to see a Shelor presence moving into Radford and look forward to a robust partnership for years to come!” Dr. Adam Joyce, Superintendent of Radford City Public Schools.

Shelor Motor Mile acquired the Radford Chevrolet Buick dealership in February 2026, formerly Harvey’s Chevrolet. Motor Mile has supported all the public schools in Radford through their Growing the Future Partnership since 2010. This program has a total of 55 public schools from the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Craig, Floyd, Wythe, Pulaski and Radford City. This program has given millions of dollars back to the schools since the inception in 2010! To learn more about the program, visit www.shelor.com, About Us, Growing the Future.

“We are excited to be part of Radford City and to continue supporting our local schools. At Motor Mile, we have always been dedicated to supporting the youth in our community and look forward to many more opportunities to do just that” Will Hoover, Sales Manager at Motor Mile Chevrolet Buick.