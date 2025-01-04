Motorists should plan travel around weekend winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. — Motorists planning to travel to or through Virginia this weekend, including those returning home from holiday travel or heading back to school, should plan to travel on Saturday, ahead of predicted winter weather expected to impact roads Sunday into Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will continue to pretreat roads in areas across the commonwealth where winter weather is expected. A mix of salt and water, called brine, is used to help prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and icy precipitation, making it helpful for crews to make roads passable. In some areas, crews are already treating roads impacted by Friday’s weather event. Pretreatment may not occur in areas where rain is expected ahead of snow and ice, as rain would wash away treatment making it ineffective. With colder temperatures forecasted to remain low throughout and following the storm, hazardous travel conditions are expected. It is best not to travel during a winter weather event, however if travel is essential: · Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions. · Allow more time to reach your destination. · Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road. · Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat these as you would emergency response vehicles. · Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas. · Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage. VDOT’S SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads. VDOT may support cities and towns, if requested. Snow removal priorities are as follows: · The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority. · Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow. · Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available. INFORMATION ON ROAD CONDITIONS Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 511 while in Virginia. For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). For more about winter weather travel, visit VDOT’s weather page.