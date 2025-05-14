Mountain Empire baseball semi-finals, championship to be played at Calfee Park
From Rodney Sports Now
The Mountain Empire District Baseball Tournament will be coming to Historic Calfee Park in Pulaski on Monday, May 19.
The district semi-finals will be played at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m.
Then, Thursday, May 22 the consolation game will be at 2 p.m. and the district championship game will be at 6 p.m.
As of this writing the first round of the district tournament will be played at the higher seeds on Friday, May 16.
As of Wednesday, May 14, district seeding is 1 – Auburn, 2 – Fort Chiswell, 3 – Grayson County, 4 – George Wythe, 5 – Giles, 6 – Galax and 7 – Bland County.
Auburn is regular season champions and draws a first round bye. They will play the winner of the Giles vs George Wythe game Monday at 2 p.m. The winners of the other games will play at 6 p.m. Monday.