‘Mr. Fabulous’ – Walter Peter Stefenski Jr.

Walter Peter Stefenski Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2026.

Born on June 25, 1947, Walter was the beloved son of the late Walter Peter Stefenski Sr. and Antoinette Stefenski. He was a devoted husband and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Walter worked as an accountant for 12 years and was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. He shared 51 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Janis Stefenski, a testament to their love, commitment, and partnership.

Affectionately known as “Mr. Fabulous,” Walter was admired for his kind heart, wonderful sense of humor, and his clairvoyant nature. A true outdoorsman, he loved animals and nature, and especially enjoyed riding his pontoon up and down the lake. He was passionate about classic cars, including his 1959 pink Cadillac and his Model A. Walter faithfully exercised at the YMCA six days a week, loved to laugh at himself, and often joked, “It’s not easy being me,” bringing smiles to all who knew him. Above all, he was an all-around good man who cherished his family and friends.

Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Janis Stefenski; and good friends Ron Powers, Harald and Dottie Huges, Aunt Santa Wangrycht, Brian and Jennifer Scott, Jimmy and Cathy Harrington, Chuck and Shella Brown, Robin Allison, and Scott Hurst. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Peter Stefenski Sr. and Antoinette Stefenski.

No funeral or memorial service will be held per the family’s request.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for and supported Walter during his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulaski YMCA.

Arrangements are in the care of Norris Funeral Services – Pulaski Chapel.