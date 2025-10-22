Murder by fire case proceeds to Grand Jury

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

On Monday, Oct. 20, Judge Gerald (Jerry) Mabe ruled that the 1st degree murder case against Savannah Renee Adams proceed to the Grand Jury before likely heading to trial in 2026. Adams is accused of murdering Tiffany Nicole Dunford, who died from burn wounds on Nov. 17, 2024.

The pretrial hearing took place in Wythe County General District Court, as the crime took place in the Max Meadows area of Wythe County. Adams, who is currently incarcerated, resided in Pulaski County and was arrested in the Pulaski County Courthouse.

The prosecution contends that Adams sought out Tiffany Dunford to purposely and maliciously kill her by pouring accelerant on her and setting her on fire.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Terri Morrison Bowles called two witnesses to this pretrial hearing to help the judge determine if there was enough evidence to go to a jury trial.

The first witness called was Joshua Graybeal. Graybeal, along with a companion, April Bailey, was putting up Christmas lights at his father’s house on Armbrister Mountain Road on the late afternoon of Nov. 17. His father, David Graybeal, was also home that evening. Joshua is the brother of Timothy Graybeal, who “dated” Savannah Adams before breaking up and beginning a new relationship with Tiffany Dunford.

Joshua Graybeal described his father’s property as having a shack which stood apart from the main house, where his brother Tim often “hung out.” On this evening, Tiffany Dunford was in the shack by herself. According to his

testimony, Joshua Graybeal saw Savannah Adams drive her car onto his father’s property and then head directly to the shack with something in her hand.

Seeing the potential for trouble, Joshua Graybeal made his way towards the shack, where he heard the two women arguing. The last comment Graybeal remembered hearing was Tiffany Dunford saying, “You crazy bitch!”

According to Joshua Graybeal, the shack burst into flames with enough force to blow the door open. Tiffany Duford was completely engulfed in flames, as she stumbled out of the shack and onto the ground. Savannah Adams left the scene immediately, while Graybeal attempted to put out the flames with a sweater but he said the flames on Tiffany Dunford, “just kept reigniting.” Graybeal said he also used a garden hose to put out the flames.

“Her clothing had melted off,” said Graybeal. “Her whole body was burnt. Her skin was starting to peel away.”

According to Joshua, his brother Timothy Graybeal, whose whereabouts during the attack aren’t clear, called 911.

Sergeant Clayton Wright of the Wythe County Sheriff’s office, was next to take the stand for the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

According to his testimony, Wright arrived on scene at 8 p.m. and found Tiffany Dunford lying on the ground surrounded by David, Timothy and Joshua Graybeal and April Bailey. Sgt. Wright asked Dunford, who was still conscious and able to speak, who attacked her.

Before he could answer, Greg Hagar, defense attorney for Adams, objected. Hagar insisted that Dunford’s statements to Sgt. Wright constituted “hearsay” and could therefore not be used as evidence. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bowles countered by referencing a case that allowed for “dying declaration” statements to be admissible in court, if the victim believes that death is imminent.

After a short recess, Judge Mabe allowed that Tiffany Dunford’s statements to Sgt. Wright be admissible in court, noting that Dunford was the only witness to the crime.

When Wright asked who did this to her, Dunford answered, “Savannah Renee Adams.”

When Wright asked what happened, Dunford replied, “She poured a whole f—ing gallon of lighter fluid on me and set me on f—ing fire!”

Sgt. Wright was wearing a body cam recording this exchange, but defense attorney Hagar asked that this video not be shown at the pretrial hearing, as the graphic nature of the footage could potentially taint the jury pool for an upcoming trial.

Both Sgt. Wright and Joshua Graybeal testified to smelling some type of flammable accelerant, in addition to the odor of burnt skin and hair, when they were in close proximity to Tiffany Dunford.

For his part, defense attorney Greg Hagar called Wythe County Investigator Daniel Cassel to testify. According to Cassell, who arrived at 9 p.m., upon entering the shack he noticed that a propane heater was still glowing orange when he briefly inspected the still smoldering structure. The importance of this fact was not immediately made clear by the defense. By this time, the fire department and EMS crews had already arrived and were in the process of departing or had already left the scene.

Finally, the defense asked that the 1st degree murder charge against Adams be downgraded to a second-degree murder charge, arguing that the death was a result of a fight that erupted at the spur of the moment.

The judge did not agree, citing the fact that the two women knew each other and that Adams sought out Dunford. The fact that both Graybeal and Wright smelled accelerant on the victim was another contributing factor to justifying a 1st Degree murder charge.

Judge Mabe ruled that the 1st degree murder case proceed to the next available Grand Jury in January 2026. This case will assuredly go to trial in Wythe County Circuit Court at some point in 2026.