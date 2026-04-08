Musser leads Pioneers over GW, 12-5

Brody Musser drove in 5 runs on three hits to lead Fort Chiswell past GW 12-5 on Tuesday in Wytheville. The Pioneers compiled 14 total hits as Isaac Haislip and Musser eah had three a piece while Mac Phillips, Brady Moore, and Cooper Davis ended the day with two each.

Owen Jackson earned the win for FC with one inning of work, striking out two, walking three, and giving up one earned run. Spencer Moser hurled three solid innings in middle relief surrendering only two hits, and one run while striking out seven. Cam Ward and Haislip closed out the final innings for the Fort.

Cade Bralley, Cam Skeens, and Ethan Bement each gathered two hits a piece for GW in the losing effort. Skeens took the loss on the mound for the home team.

With the win, the Pioneers stay undefeated at 7-0 on the year with West Stokes coming to town on Thursday.