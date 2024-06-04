N.C. woman dies in Carroll Co. crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this morning at 7:40 a.m. on Route 97 (Pipers Gap Road) in Carroll County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this morning at 7:40 a.m. on Route 97 (Pipers Gap Road) in Carroll County.

A 2010 Hyundai Elantra was heading westbound on Route 97, near Crooked Creek Road, when the vehicle crossed the centerline, went off the road to the left, and struck a tree.

The driver of the Hyundai, Martha D. Crocket, 40, of Pilot Mountain, N.C., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.