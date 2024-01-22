Nancy Jean Jones Jordan, age 85, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harless and Lucy Jones; her husband’s, Wendell B. Jones Jr., Tom Jordan, and her son, Eric Andrew Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Byron Wendell “Buddy” (Briana) Jones of Fuquay Varina, NC; David M. Jones and partner, Farrell Doss of Christiansburg, VA; Daughter-in-law, Marsha Ball Jones of Braselton, GA; Granddaughter and husband, Hannah (William) Hopkins of Gaithersburg, MD; Grandson and wife, Samuel (Emory) Jones of Roanoke, VA; Granddaughter, Macie Jones of Richmond, VA; Granddaughter and husband, Caitlin Jones (Thomas “TJ”) Martin of Braselton, GA; Grandson, Kyle Jones of Braselton, GA; Grandson, Jason Roy of Fuquay Varina, NC; and Granddaughter, Amy Roy of Fuquay Varina, NC are left to treasure her memory.

Nancy was born on May 1st, 1938, to parents Harless and Lucy Jones of Pulaski, VA. Nancy was a Christian by faith and a loving, caring, funny, hard-working, strong woman you could always count on. Her life stands as an inspiration to us all. She was a highly respected member of her community, known for her kind and loving nature as a mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. Her dedication to her work at K-Mart for over 20 years and her continued commitment to spreading warmth and care at Walmart in her retirement is genuinely inspiring. Nancy’s lifelong membership in the First Church of Brethren and her legacy of perseverance, hard work, and love will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a wonderful woman who we will greatly miss.

The family will plan a celebration of life to occur at a later date. To sign Nancy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

In place of flowers, the family requests donations:

https://www.givelocalnrv.org/organization/Pulaski-Daily-Bread

https://www.givelocalnrv.org/organization/Pulaski-County-Animal-Shelter