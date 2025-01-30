Nancy Newton Richardson, age 81 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at her home. She was born June 16, 1943 to the late Jessie Thomas Newton & Ada Elizabeth Kestner, also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Charles William Richardson; sister Marg Hall; brothers Shirl Newton, Dick Newton and Jesse Newton.

Nancy is survived by her

Daughters – Karen Richardson Keck & husband, Bob Keck – Apex, NC, Kaye Richardson Stout & husband, Jeff Stout – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Joey Hess, Renee Farmer & Husband, Nick, Amy Sowers, Allie Keck Jones & husband, Ricky, and Zach Keck and wife, Kenzie.

Great Grandchildren – Jackson Sowers, Graham Farmer, Abel Sowers

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jerry Collins and Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 PM until service time at the funeral home

She will be laid to rest at 10:00 AM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin. To sign Nancy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com -Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.