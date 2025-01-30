Nancy Newton Richardson
Nancy Newton Richardson, age 81 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at her home. She was born June 16, 1943 to the late Jessie Thomas Newton & Ada Elizabeth Kestner, also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Charles William Richardson; sister Marg Hall; brothers Shirl Newton, Dick Newton and Jesse Newton.
Nancy is survived by her
Daughters – Karen Richardson Keck & husband, Bob Keck – Apex, NC, Kaye Richardson Stout & husband, Jeff Stout – Pulaski
Grandchildren – Joey Hess, Renee Farmer & Husband, Nick, Amy Sowers, Allie Keck Jones & husband, Ricky, and Zach Keck and wife, Kenzie.
Great Grandchildren – Jackson Sowers, Graham Farmer, Abel Sowers
Funeral services will be 7:00 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jerry Collins and Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 PM until service time at the funeral home
She will be laid to rest at 10:00 AM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin. To sign Nancy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com -Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.