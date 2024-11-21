NASCAR gears-up for celebration of the 2024 series champions in Charlotte

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, poses for a photo after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By Holly Cain

NASCAR Wire Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With another thrilling Playoff run officially in the books, NASCAR will celebrate its 2024 series champions this week at a new venue, but a familiar place. The always highly-anticipated NASCAR Champions Week moves to NASCAR’s hub, Charlotte, N.C. for the first time – with a week of celebration capped off with Friday Night’s NASCAR Awards ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center’s Grand Ballroom; the banquet and festivities televised on the CW Network, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

This year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion, Team Penske’s Joey Logano holds the esteemed honor of being celebrated in three different championship locales for his trio of titles – Las Vegas (2018), Nashville (2022) and now in Charlotte.

This time, Logano bested a Championship Four that included his Penske teammate, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney who was his runner-up in the Nov. 10 Phoenix season finale race. Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick round out the four title-eligible contenders.

“I love the Playoffs,” Logano said during the trophy celebration at Phoenix. “What a race and what a Team Penske battle there at the end.

“We have three of them [championships],” he added with a smile. “That’s really special.”

Logano’s title is truly a historical mark for the sport. Not only is it the third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship for Team Penske, Logano’s accomplishment makes him the first driver to win three titles for Ford and only the 10th driver in NASCAR history to earn three NASCAR Cup Series championships. His trophy haul now is most among active fulltime drivers.

Fans will not only be able to celebrate Logano’s historical triumph, but Championship Week is a true celebration for the sport as a whole – from recognizing the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver Award that Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott has won the last six consecutive seasons to illuminating team members and NASCAR series not always in the spotlight.

The entire NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field of 16 – that includes past series champions Eliott (2020), Kyle Larson (2021), Brad Keselowski (2012) and retiring champion Martin Truex Jr. (2017), who will be in attendance this week along with newly-crowned first-time champions JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award will be announced with the list of this year’s finalists including driver Erik Jones, NASCAR employee Scott Crowell and Charlotte Motor Speedway employee Susan McKee.

The much-anticipated Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, which honors those who “make a difference in children’s lives through local children’s organizations” will be announced. This year’s finalists are Tammy Raulerson (College Station, Texas), Judy Simmons (Axton, Virginia), Carlos Washington (Florence, South Carolina), and Julie Wooldridge (Mooresville, North Carolina).

The coveted Bill France Award of Excellence, which recognizes individuals who have made a substantial impact on NASCAR, will be awarded each year – noteworthy since in the last five years, it has only been given to two people – Goodyear CEO Rich Cramer in 2023 and seven-time-NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson in 2020.

Also, among the significant awards presentations is the NMPA Myers Brothers Award, which recognizes individuals or groups who have made outstanding contributions to stock-car racing.

This year’s nominees are retiring Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton, Greg Biffle, the Erik Jones Foundation, Larson, former Talladega chairman Grant Lynch, NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley, retiring PRN play-by-play announcer Doug Rice and retiring president of Toyota Racing Development David Wilson.

The formal part of Championship Week actually begins Thursday with a celebration of NASCAR’s regional and international series including, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and all four of NASCAR’s popular International Series – from NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

Red Carpet on Thursday is at 4:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center’s Grand Ballroom followed by the Awards & Celebration at 6 p.m.

This year Champion’s Week features a special “Insider Experience” for fans at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The sold-out event, which takes place Friday, includes exclusive opportunities for fans to meet drivers and get autographs at the NASCAR Hall of Fame with some red carpet access at the NASCAR Awards ceremony and a special “Watch Party” in the Hall of Fame’s High Octane Theater.