NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Goodyear 400
The Place: Darlington Raceway
Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, March 22
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,233,037
TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 400.2 miles (293 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 90),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 185), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 293)
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Next Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
The Place: Darlington Raceway
Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, March 21
The Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,653,590
TV: CW, 4:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 200.8 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
The Place: Darlington Raceway
Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, March 20
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $839,700
TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 200.8 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)