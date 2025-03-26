NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Cook Out 400
The Place: Martinsville Speedway
Track Length: 0.526 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, March 30
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,055,250
TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 210.4 miles (400 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 180), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Next Race: US Marine Corps 250
The Place: Martinsville Speedway
Track Length: 0.526 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, March 29
The Time: 5 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,651,939
TV: CW, 4:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 131.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Boys And Girls Club Of The Blue Ridge 200
The Place: Martinsville Speedway
Track Length: 0.526 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, March 28
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $782,900
TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 105.2 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 50),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
Old Nascar Fans
March 26, 2025 @ 8:24 pm
Thank you for publishing the dates and times of the race, we sure appreciate you for it.