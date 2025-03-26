NASCAR This Week

Next Race: Cook Out 400

The Place: Martinsville Speedway

Track Length: 0.526 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, March 30

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 210.4 miles (400 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 180), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: US Marine Corps 250

The Place: Martinsville Speedway

Track Length: 0.526 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, March 29

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 4:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 131.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Boys And Girls Club Of The Blue Ridge 200

The Place: Martinsville Speedway

Track Length: 0.526 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, March 28

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 105.2 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 50),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)