NASCAR This Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
The Place: Texas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Sunday, May 3
The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,233,037
TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Next Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 340
The Place: Texas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Saturday, May 2
The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,753,590
TV: CW, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: SpeedyCash.com 250
The Place: Texas Motor Speedway
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
The Date: Friday, May 1
The Time: 8 p.m. ET
The Purse: $789,700
TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 250.5 miles (167 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 167)