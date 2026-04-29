NASCAR This Week

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, May 3

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,233,037

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Next Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 340

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, May 2

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,753,590

TV: CW, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: SpeedyCash.com 250

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, May 1

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Purse: $789,700

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 250.5 miles (167 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 167)