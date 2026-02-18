NASCAR This Week – Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Autotrader 400

The Place: EchoPark Speedway

Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Paved Oval

The Date: Sunday, February 22

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,233,037

TV: FOX & FOX Deportes, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.4 miles (260 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Next Race: Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250

The Place: EchoPark Speedway

Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Paved Oval

The Date: Saturday, February 21

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,653,590

TV: CW, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 251.02 miles (163 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 163)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Fr8 Racing 208

The Place: EchoPark Speedway

Track Length: 1.54 Mile Asphalt Paved Oval

The Date: Saturday, February 21

The Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $789,700

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 207.9 miles (135 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 135)