New football game protocols for fans

Please see the new protocol for Pulaski County Public School home football games held at Kenneth Dodson Stadium In an attempt to increase safety measures at our home football games for the remainder of the season, the following safety protocols have been implemented; Students 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and remain in the stands except to go to the concession stand or the restroom. PCPS student book bags are not allowed and all other bags brought into the stadium may be subject to a search by school system administrators. Upon conclusion of the game, we will ask all spectators to exit the stadium and campus grounds immediately. School security and law enforcement officers will be present when gates open, throughout the game and will stay until the gates are locked.