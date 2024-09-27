New location for Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce a new location for the 6th annual Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular. The 2024 event will be held at Pulaski County Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 26th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm.

This annual event is presented in collaboration with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and the Shelor Motor Mile. Local businesses and charitable organizations come together to sponsor the community trick or treat trail. Additionally, the event provides food and beverage vendors, inflatable activities, family Halloween photos, and a celebrity pumpkin carving contest.

“We are thrilled to relocate this well-known event to Pulaski County Motorsports Park for the 2024 season. With the recent generous gifting of this asset to Pulaski County, we’re looking forward to showcasing its versatility to our community. We’re confident the expansive parking and easy facility access will create an enjoyable experience for our friends and neighbors. We’re also really looking forward to welcoming our youth to the track for a fun evening,” reports Shay Dunnigan, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The event venue will open for parking beginning at 3:00 PM with event gates opening at 4:00 PM for the general public. The trick or treat trail and activities are offered free of charge with food and beverages available for purchase.

Questions should be directed to Pulaski County Parks and Recreation by calling 540.994.2587 or emailing sdunnigan@pulaskicounty.org