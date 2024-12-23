New Poll Shows Over Half of VA Drivers Are Driving Distracted 

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and DRIVE SMART Virginia are sharing an important behind-the-wheel safety reminder this holiday season – your presence is the real present. In the midst of your busy schedule, please, buckle up and put your phone down to help ensure you arrive alive.

DRIVE SMART recently commissioned a poll asking Virginians about distracted driving and the results were startling.

66% admit to driving distracted in the past 6 months.

22% of Virginians admit to regularly using a smartphone without hands-free mode while driving.

However, 83% consider smartphone use while driving without hands-free mode to be extremely or very dangerous.

“As we approach the holiday season, it’s crucial to recognize that using a handheld device behind the wheel, is not just a bad habit—it’s an epidemic. Just as we treat addiction with urgency, we must address this deadly behavior, because distracted driving is taking lives,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Let’s make the roads safer for everyone this holiday season by keeping our focus where it belongs—on the road.”

So far this year 87 people have been killed as a result of a distracted driving crash and 13 people lost their lives as a result of a crash where a driver was using their cell phone (preliminary data January 1- November 30, 2024). And though 83% of Virginia drivers recognize using a phone while driving is dangerous, 66% admit they are still driving distracted.

“Distracted driving is particularly frustrating because, as our recent poll reveals, people recognize its dangers yet still engage in it,” says Kristin Pettway, Executive Director of DRIVE SMART Virginia. “We work closely with many families who have experienced the devastating consequences of distracted driving. It can happen to anyone. Stay focused on the road—lives depend on it.”

One of those families is the family of Karen Giles. Karen’s daughter Meredith Spies has become an advocate, raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and reminding drivers to stay alert because a distracted crash could happen to you. “My mother, Karen Giles was killed by a man texting and driving a dump truck. We’ve lost our mom, Grandmomma, dedicated EMT instructor and firefighter all because one person’s decision to drive distracted,” said Spies. “When you’re tempted to pick up your phone while driving, remember our story and don’t be the one responsible for the death of another beloved family member.”

Though we hear too many stories like Meredith Spies’, the good news is there are simple things we can do to prevent these nightmares from becoming a reality. Here are some easy steps to stop the temptation of using our phones while driving for safer travel this holiday season.

Connect your phone to your car’s Bluetooth or hands-free system.

Activate your phone’s ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ setting.

Get your music and directions set before you start driving.

Ask your passengers to help by sending text messages for you when necessary.

If you need to send a message or make a call and cannot do it hands-free, find a safe place to pull over.

Buckle up! Even if you don’t use your phone others might. Your seat belt is the easiest way to protect yourself in the event of a crash.

This holiday season, give your family and friends the gift they truly want, your presence. Together, we can use these tips to ditch distractions and keep our roadways safe for everyone. For more information on how to avoid distractions while driving visit DRIVE SMART Virginia and DMV’s websites.