New River Community College Educational Foundation increases scholarship award amounts for 2026–2027 academic year

The New River Community College Educational Foundation has announced an increase in its scholarship award amount for the 2026–2027 academic year, raising the award from $1,700 to $2,150. The increased funding will cover up to six credits per semester for eligible students, providing expanded financial support and access to higher education.

The foundation continues to make a significant impact on student success across the region. During the current academic year, the NRCC Educational Foundation awarded 457 scholarships to NRCC students.

Scholarship data highlights the growing importance of this support, particularly for nontraditional students. The average age of scholarship recipients is 27.6, demonstrating that many adult learners are benefiting from these opportunities. Additionally, recipients enrolled in an average of 10.4 credit hours during the spring semester, indicating that increased funding to cover up to six credits will help part-time students make meaningful progress toward program completion.

The scholarship application process is designed to be simple and accessible, encouraging more students to take advantage of available funding. Current scholarship recipients will not need to reapply, as awards will automatically renew for students who continue to meet eligibility requirements.

The NRCC Educational Foundation anticipates awarding up to 500 scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic year and encourages all eligible students to apply.

For more information about scholarships or to apply, visit the NRCC Educational Foundation Scholarship webpage www.nr.edu/sa/ or contact the foundation by email at foundation@nr.edu or by phone at (540) 674-3618.