New River Conservancy holds Grand Opening for Draper, VA office

New River Conservancy (NRC) is pleased to announce the grand opening of their Virginia outpost located in The Conery building in Draper, Virginia on Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

NRC is a 3-state organization with a mission to protect the waters, wildlife and woodlands of the New River watershed. The organization has staff in North Carolina, West Virginia and 4 staff members in Virginia: Andrew Downs – Executive Director, Cathy Hanks – New River Valley Program Coordinator, John Copeland – Water Quality Manager, and Lisa Stansell-Galitz – Marketing & Communication Director. Stansell-Galitz says “It’s wonderful to be able to have this beautiful space to work and meet with the public in more meaningful ways in the future. We are incredibly grateful to Bill & Debbie Gardner for hosting us, as well as the County of Pulaski for the continued support of our mission.”

NRC partners with many counties, towns and organizations in Virginia to further their mission including New River Trail State Park, Friends of Peak Creak, New River Wildlife & Conservation Club, The Community Foundation of the New River Valley, Celanese Foundation, ReNew the New, New River Valley Regional Commission, Virginia Tech, Virginia Alliance of United Land Trust, Virginia DEQ, among many others. NRC is dedicated to sustaining the habitat of the New River throughout all the communities within the watershed.

They invite the public to join them for an Earth Day evening. Enjoy a glass of wine, soft drinks, and hors d’oeuvres as you meet our Virginia staff, see our new space, and help with our ceremonial tree planting. Merchandise such as t-shirts, thermos bottles, and decals will also be available.

The New River Conservancy has worked every day since the early 1970’s to protect the woods, waters and wildlife of the iconic New River and its watershed. NRC is a 501©3 nonprofit. Donations are welcome and tax deductible. For more information, please visit their website at newriverconservancy.org, or any of their social media pages.