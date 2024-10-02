New River Health District Offers Free Seasonal Flu Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic

FAIRLAWN, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a special drive-thru dispensing clinic in the community. The vaccine will be available free to anyone 3 years and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The drive-thru clinic is scheduled to be held Friday, October 4, at Fairlawn Church of God located at 7858 Peppers Ferry Blvd. in Radford from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wearing short sleeves or clothing that is loose around the arm will enable the public health nurse to easily give the flu shot in the upper arm and keeping you in the comfort and convenience of your car.

Influenza, commonly called “the flu,” is a serious disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can be transmitted even before flu-like symptoms appear. A person usually becomes sick one to three days following exposure to the virus. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications,” said New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell, M.D. “This ‘drive-thru’ approach is proven to be a fast, efficient, and comfortable way to receive a vaccination. Most often, clients can be in and out in under eight minutes.”

Each year in the U.S. approximately 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu illness. Deaths are attributed to flu range from 12,000 to 56,000 annually with an average of 34,000 per year for the last three decades.

It is important for those at higher risk for influenza complications to be vaccinated each year. These higher risk groups include:

Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season;

Persons 65 and older, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities;

People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma; and

People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder.

While it takes up to two weeks to develop the vaccine’s full protection, everyone can take steps to minimize the risk of contracting or transmitting the flu by following these simple steps:

Get vaccinated.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your mouth when you cough.

Stay at home when you are sick.

For more information, call the New River Health District at 540-585-3300 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/flu/.