New River Trail State Park continues restoration progress following Hurricane Helene damage
New River Trail Closures March 2025
MAX MEADOWS, Va. – New River Trail State Park is making steady progress in reopening sections of the trail that sustained significant damage during Hurricane Helene.
Park staff, contractors and volunteers have been working diligently to repair the impacted areas, ensuring the popular trail can once again be enjoyed by visitors.
While some sections of the trail remain closed for safety reasons and repairs, several key portions have already reopened to the public:
- Fries to the Low Water Bridge
- Galax to Fries Junction
- Ivanhoe to Big Reed Trestle
- Allisonia to Old Route 100
- Dora Junction to Pulaski
Work to address flood damage continues along Byllesby and Buck dams; however, park leaders expect these sections of the trail to open by May 1.
Additional surface work will be required along the trail in the future, which will require one-to-two-day temporary closures. Advance notices will be posted on the park’s website.
For more information and updates on trail conditions, visit virginiastateparks.gov/new-river-trail or call 276-699-6778.