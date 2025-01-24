New River Valley Fairgrounds and Board of Supervisors reach agreement concerning Sports Tourism Entertainment Authority

The Board of Directors of the fairgrounds requested not to be included in the newly formed Sports Tourism Entertainment Authority (STEA). After a meeting between the two groups, reviewing the management contract/lease, and the intent of both Boards when the Fairgrounds was deeded to the County, it was determined that the grounds could not be transferred out of the County’s name.

The Fairgrounds wishes STEA much success in the future and looks forward to helping Pulaski County prosper and working with them whenever possible.

Anyone wishing to rent the Fairgrounds for an upcoming event please contact New River Valley Recreation.