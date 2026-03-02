Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours for March

Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of March.

In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well. Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

March 12, 2026

Giles County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Town of Pearisburg Offices

Council Chambers

112 Tazewell Street

Pearisburg, VA 24134

Wythe County: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Conference Room

245 South 4th Street

Wytheville, VA 24382

Radford: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Radford Recreation Building

200 George Street

Radford, VA 24141

Pulaski County: 2:30 pm – 4:00pm

Pulaski County Administration Building

First Floor Conference Room

143 3rd Street NW

Pulaski, VA 24301