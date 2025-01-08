Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours January 9
Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of January.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well. Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.
January 9, 2025
Giles County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Town of Pearisburg Offices
Council Chambers
112 Tazewell Street
Pearisburg, VA 24134
Wythe County: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office
Conference Room
245 South 4th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382
Radford: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Radford Recreation Building
200 George Street
Radford, VA 24141
Pulaski County: 2:30 pm – 4:00pm
Pulaski County Administration Building
First Floor Conference Room
143 3rd Street NW
Pulaski, VA 24301