Noel Elroy O’Dell age 87 of West Palm Beach and formerly of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in the Trustbridge Care Center, West Palm Beach, Florida. He was born in Pulaski County on January 10, 1937 to the late Harry and Eunice O’Dell.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers- Edwin O’Dell and Danny “Reggie” O’Dell, one sister – Joanne Jamerson and wife – Judy Mabe O’Dell.

Surviving: Two sons Noel “Clark” O’Dell (Jill), William “Bryan” O’Dell, one stepson Eric Worley (Mandy) 9 grandchildren: Bryan Shaffer, Bethany Abraira (Daniel), Mallory Witherspoon (Chad), Jonathan O’Dell, Bryanna O’Dell, Carter Worley, Carson Worley, Caiden Worley, and Abby Worley. Four great-grandchildren: Wyatt O’Dell, Charles O’Dell, Tinsley Witherspoon and Ryder O’Dell.

Noel “Digger” O’Dell lived a full life. He was an accomplished crane operator for many years. He transitioned into bridge construction, working with family, then formed New River Bridge Company with his brother Gary building bridges until retirement. From the time he was a child he loved to play the harmonica. He carried one in his pocket everywhere he went. He played on many stages and venues across the country. He was a well-known recording artist with many credits and albums to his name. He was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Biblical Studies from New Life Bible College and Seminary in Hillsville VA. He adored spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived with his sons in Florida for the last few years of his life but his heart always remained in the mountains of Virginia.

Funeral services will be held Thursday evening, 5:00 PM – March 21, 2024 at the Family Worship Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski with Pastor Jeff Willhoite officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until service time Thursday at the church.

Burial will 10:00 AM – Friday, March 22, 2024 in the O’Dell Family Cemetery, Hiwassee, Virginia.

To sign Noel’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.