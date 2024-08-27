Norma Richardson Tolbert
Norma Richardson Tolbert, 90, of Dublin Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the Blacksburg Lewis Gale Hospital. Norma was born in West Jefferson North Carolina to her parents, William Jack and Clyde Elizabeth Richardson who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Kenneth Garland Tolbert. Norma is also predeceased by a sister, Maureen Gregory.
Norma is survived by her two loving and devoted sons, Kenneth Michael Tolbert and William Todd Tolbert and many dear friends and family at Dublin United Methodist Church.
Norma was an avid pet lover and animal enthusiast. She joins her beloved Mollie in heaven as well. Mollie was her faithful canine friend for many years.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at two o’clock in the afternoon at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Pastor Don Shelor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com
Bessie Tickle
August 27, 2024 @ 4:16 pm
Worked with “Jackie” Tolbert for several years at the old Pulaski General Hospital and later the new HCA Pulaski Hospitsl facility. She was always so much fun with stories that kept us laughing. She had such good repport with all employees and physicians. She transcribed many reports and was a dedicated lady. She was so proud of her sons, her husband, and her special fur baby. She was a dear friend.
Bessie Tickle
August 27, 2024 @ 4:21 pm
Appreciate the notice of this death on Facebook. Worked with her for several years and she was a dear, fun loving friend and coworker. Had lost contact with her, but the announcement brought such clear good memories. Thank you for the posting.