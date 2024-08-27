Norma Richardson Tolbert, 90, of Dublin Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the Blacksburg Lewis Gale Hospital. Norma was born in West Jefferson North Carolina to her parents, William Jack and Clyde Elizabeth Richardson who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Kenneth Garland Tolbert. Norma is also predeceased by a sister, Maureen Gregory.

Norma is survived by her two loving and devoted sons, Kenneth Michael Tolbert and William Todd Tolbert and many dear friends and family at Dublin United Methodist Church.

Norma was an avid pet lover and animal enthusiast. She joins her beloved Mollie in heaven as well. Mollie was her faithful canine friend for many years.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at two o’clock in the afternoon at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Pastor Don Shelor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

