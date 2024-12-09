Nottingham tapped First Team All-Region 3D

Staff Report

Pulaski County’s Bryant Nottingham has landed a spot on the All-Region 3D First Team.

Nottingham, a junior was named first team punter on defense.

During the regular season, Nottingham was starting quarterback, defensive back, punter and placekicker for the Cougars.

Another Cougar, senior Trevor Gallimore, landed a spot on the All-Region 3D Second Team at running back.

Pulaski County senior Hunter Hill was named Honorable Mention at linebacker.