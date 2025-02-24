NRCA to assume operations of Pulaski Community Youth Center

After building the foundation for a welcoming and enriching community center, it is with great anticipation that Pulaski Community Youth Center is excited to join New River Community Action to issue this joint communication regarding the forward progress of the former Riverlawn Elementary School site!

We are excited to share that the long-standing, community-serving organization, New River Community Action (NRCA) will assume and advance day-to-day operations of the Pulaski Community Youth Center (PCYC) as of June 28, 2025.

With this new leadership will come additional renovations and expansion of services while continuing the important work started by board members and supporters of PCYC.

Bonnie Graham, one of PCYC’s founding board members shares, “We are incredibly grateful for the PCYC employees, donors, and volunteers –including the quiet promise of Carlos Tapias in memory of Noah Thomas, corporate sponsors, Pulaski County, the Pulaski County EDA, NRCC, RU, VT, current and past Board and committee members, and numerous individual citizens—who have contributed financial resources, time, and expertise to the PCYC mission. We look forward to collaborating with New River Community Action and encourage you to join “us” for the next phase of our vision — to be a community where everyone is inspired to “be the good” and create a high quality of life for self and others.”

Bringing together NRCA’s 60 years of experience in the Head Start program, wraparound family services, maternal and child health programming, housing support, and all types of emergency assistance, the agency will continue work in the original mission of the youth center. NRCA looks forward to offering an innovative approach to children, growing life skills programming and continuance of the Arts and STEM offerings. “It is such an honor to be trusted to continue the great work of PCYC and expand opportunities to our community members in Pulaski County” says NRCA CEO, Jennifer Smith.

Pulaski Community Youth Center began it’s work in the space in 2017. In its tenure, the group renovated the gym, 2 classrooms, a theater, and a multipurpose room. The center now houses a full-time preschool classroom, classroom for out-of-school care, the Connections Program for adults with special needs, and a 3 team Robotics program. PCYC must acknowledge and thank its incredible childcare staff as well as the board and other supporters for their dedication and hard work. The programs at PCYC have served our community to keep families working and thriving and changed countless lives! We are so thankful for our teachers, board, and community partners and look forward to their continued support through this transition and into the next phase. It has been through strong community partnerships, flexible programming, and a strong commitment to the work, that PCYC

has grown and changed. With a mission to provide a healthy, promising place for youth and families to thrive, PCYC believes this new ownership can help move that mission forward, expand opportunities, increase supports and ease access barriers for Pulaski County and beyond. Maggie Nolen, Program Director for the Connections Program at PCYC stated “Since beginning our partnership with PCYC, we’ve received support with an open mind to accommodate the needs of our growing program. We look forward to the continued growth we can experience with NRCA through program collaboration and extended services for their participants and ours!”

New River Community Action will assume service provision on July 14, 2025; continuing to support current endeavors and growing new opportunities. We are excited to see the vision of PCYC come to light as the former Riverlawn Elementary site becomes a hub of child and family services and provides expanded opportunities for our community to thrive!

To celebrate our past and learn more about our future we invite past and current participants, families, and community members to join us for a Ceremony of Celebration and Open House on Tuesday, April 8th, 5pm – 7pm. Snacks and children’s activities will be provided!

For more info about New River Community Action and its programs, visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org. Keep up with the transitional events and milestones through PCYC’s Facebook page.